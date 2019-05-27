New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate, BJP leader Narendra Modi, will visit Varanasi today to thank the people for his landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections.

He will also be offering prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Once in Varanasi, Modi will travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak. Later, he will address party workers, said a leading daily.

On Saturday, he had tweeted his programme thus, “Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.”

District Magistrate Surendra Singh said heavy security had been put in place. The DM, along with SSP Anand Kulkarni, had reviewed the security arrangements.

Security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places the PM-designate will be visiting. This will be his first visit to his constituency after he won by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Reports say this isn’t just the leader retaining his seat, he also increased his victory margin by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections. In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi had called himself a “Kashivasi”, calling the city his guiding spirit.

He had said that it was a matter of satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Modi will take the oath of office on May 30. This follows his party’s resounding win in the Lok Sabha elections where the BJP didn’t just return, it bettered its 2014 performance by bagging 303 seats on its own.

This is the first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades.