New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialled Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to take stock of the coronavirus situation in their respective states. In separate phone calls, PM Modi assured all possible help to the COVID-hit states, government sources said. Notably, Modi has been interacting with CMs and Lieutenant Governors over the telephone for the last couple of days and discussing the pandemic situation in their states/UTs.

PM Modi called Maharashtra CM Thakeray on a day when the latter wrote to the centre, seeking permission to develop a separate app for coronavirus vaccination in the state. Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.

The state recorded over 54,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan apprised PM Modi about the state’s decreasing positivity rate and rapidly rising recovery rate. He also shared the ‘innovative efforts’ the state government took to combat COVID-19 spread in Madhya Pradesh. In the last 24 hours, the state saw 11,708 fresh COVID-19 cases and 84 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 6,49,114 and toll to 6,244.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about his government’s efforts to combat the oxygen crisis in the hill state. The number of active cases in the state has climbed to 29,513 after the state recorded 56 coronavirus deaths and its highest single-day spike of 4,190 cases. A total of 2,363 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 91,573.