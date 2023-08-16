Home

PM e-Bus Seva Scheme Announced, 10000 Electric Buses to be Deployed in 169 Cities| All You Need To Know

"PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. ₹57,613 crore will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country," Anurag Thakur said.

Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the cabinet has approved PM E-Bus Seva. Under the scheme, around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country. “PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country” the minister.

“Out of Rs 57,613 crores, Rs 20,000 crores will be provided by the Central government. The scheme will cover cities with 3 lakhs and above population. Under this scheme, city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model will be done. This scheme will support bus operations for 10 years,” he further added.

#WATCH | During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur says “PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country” pic.twitter.com/op6EqBgAZZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

PM e-Bus Seva Scheme: All Yo Need To Know

Estimated cost of Rs.57,613 crore, of which Rs.20,000 crore to be provided by the Central government

Scheme to support bus operation for 10 years

Scheme to cover cities of 3 lakh and above population

All Capital cities of UTS, NE Region and Hill States to be included

Priority to cities having no organized bus service

Scheme to generate 45,000 to 55,000 direct jobs

The scheme has been divided into two segments.

Augmenting the City bus services – (169 cities)

Augment city bus operations with 10,000 e-buses on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model

Associated Infrastructure to provide support for Development/ up-gradation of depot infrastructure

Creation of behind-the-meter power infrastructure (substation, etc.) for e-buses

Green Urban Mobility Initiatives – (181 cities)

Green initiatives like bus priority, infrastructure, multimodal interchange facilities,

NCMC-based Automated Fare Collection Systems, Charging infrastructure, etc

States/Cities to be responsible for running bus services and paying bus operators; Center to provide subsidies

