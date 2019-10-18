New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Central government over the ongoing economic slowdown in the country, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should steal ideas from his party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto to tackle the economic crisis.

The Congress MP from Wayanad further stated that the Central government is clueless about what to do at a time when rural India is in severe distress and the economy has gone down.

“Rural India is in severe distress. The economy has sunk and the #GovtIsClueless about what to do. PM & FM should steal ideas from http://manifesto.inc.in , where we had anticipated & set down detailed plans to tackle the mess,” he said in a tweet.

The statement from the Gandhi scion comes after a media report suggested that the rural consumption generally grows faster than urban consumption, but in this quarter the trend has been reversed.

On Thursday, the Congress leader in a tweet said that there was a sense of uncertainty and fear among the lakhs of the employees over privatisation reports. His comments came amid reports of employees of BPCL planning a strike against the proposed privatisation.

Prior to this, when India ranked at 102 out of 117 countries in this year’s Global Hunger Index (GHI), Rahul on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government, saying the country’s position reveals a colossal failure in the policy of the central government.

“India’s #GlobalHungerIndex ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117. This ranking reveals a colossal failure in Govt policy and blows the lid off the PM’s hollow “sabka vikas” claim, parroted by Modia,” he said in a tweet.

As per the Global Hunger Index report, India’s child wasting rate is extremely high at 20.8 per cent — the highest wasting rate of any country. The country’s child stunting rate, 37.9 per cent, is also categorised as very high in terms of its public health significance, news agency ANI reported.