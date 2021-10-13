New Delhi: The national master plan for the Pradhan Mantri GatiShakti project unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fixes mega infrastructure and connectivity targets for India by 2024-25. The plan is an important part of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and ambitiously aims to lend more power and speed to projects under the $1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and boost the goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy, especially in wake of the recent economic impacts of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.Also Read - PM Modi Launches Rs 100 Lakh Crore GatiShakti Project, Declares War On 'Sarkari' Culture | Key Points
This could also become Modi’s showpiece achievement while seeking yet another term in office in 2024.
PM Modi had announced the project in his Independence Day speech on August 15 this year. He had said the project would be a source of future employment opportunities for lakhs of youth in the country.
What are PM Modi’s Major GatiShakti Targets:
- It will improve the global competitiveness of local products by cutting down the logistics costs and improving supply chains.
- The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of goods and services from one mode of transport to another.
- To institutionalize holistic planning across infrastructural projects & provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, it will usher in transformation for a New India.
- By 2024-25, the length of the National Highway network will be 2 lakh route km across the country.
- The total cargo to be handled by the Indian Railways network will be 1,600 million tons from 1210 million tons in 2020.
- To increase the aviation footprint, India targets to make 220 airports, helicopters and water aerodromes by 2024-2025.
- To promote clean energy, an additional 17,000 km of gas pipelines to be completed by 2024-25.
- To ensure easy access to electricity, the total length of the transmission network to be increased to 4,54,200 circuit km.
- The world’s largest renewable energy capacity expansion programme will see capacity increased to 225 GW from 87.7 GW by 2024-25.
- As part of Digital India, villages will be connected with 4G mobile connectivity by 2022.
- To double farmers’ incomes with mega food parks & agro-processing centres.
- It will lead to an Aatmanirbhar Defence industry.
- ‘Gati Shakti’ master plan to introduce various projects in the Textile, Pharma & Medical sectors that will ensure employment opportunities for lakhs of people.
- It will give new energy to the present and future generations of India to build India of 21st century