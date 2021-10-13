New Delhi: The national master plan for the Pradhan Mantri GatiShakti project unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fixes mega infrastructure and connectivity targets for India by 2024-25. The plan is an important part of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and ambitiously aims to lend more power and speed to projects under the $1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and boost the goal of achieving a $5-trillion economy, especially in wake of the recent economic impacts of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.Also Read - PM Modi Launches Rs 100 Lakh Crore GatiShakti Project, Declares War On 'Sarkari' Culture | Key Points

This could also become Modi’s showpiece achievement while seeking yet another term in office in 2024.

PM Modi had announced the project in his Independence Day speech on August 15 this year. He had said the project would be a source of future employment opportunities for lakhs of youth in the country.

What are PM Modi’s Major GatiShakti Targets: