New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that the PM only gave a "headline" with a "blank page", while hoping that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give clarity and details on the stimulus package.

He further added that his party will carefully scrutinise who gets what. Emphasising on the misery faced by the migrants, poor and hungry amid the lockdown, the Congress leader said that they would see if they are well compensated for it. "We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy," he asserted.

"Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy," Chidambaram said.

“We will also carefully examine who gets what? And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states,” he added.

“We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY,” the Congress leader asserted in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she is likely to give out details of the package in a series of press conferences — likely to start from today.