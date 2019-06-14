Bishkek: India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan later this month. “It is planned that there will be a Russia, India and China trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media during the briefing on the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Gokhale also said that PM Modi will visit Russia in early September as the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum to which he was invited by Putin. “President Putin has invited Prime Minister Modi formally to be the main guest at Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia in early September, and Prime Minister Modi has warmly accepted the invitation. So, this will be a bilateral visit that Prime Minister will make and thereafter for the India-Russia annual bilateral summit,” he said.

Putin told PM Modi, “You’ve been decorated with highest state award of Russia, Order of St Andrew the Apostle. I’d like to congratulate you and express my hope that after your re-election, our work on promoting bilateral contacts and relations for benefit of people of India and Russia will continue.”

Lauding PM Modi’s efforts in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, he said, “In course of past years, we’ve done a great deal to promote our interstate relations. They developed steadily, including through your personal efforts and attention to development of Russian-Indian relations.”

While PM Modi had a busy day as he met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as well, there was no interaction with Pakistan PM Imran Khan, said reports. Khan reportedly did reiterate the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, which, he said, is the only way to sort out differences.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also met Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a statement to the media, Foreign Secretary Gokhale said that while PM Modi welcomed the Chinese leader to visit New Delhi, Jinping assured him about his plans to visit India this year.

“PM specifically conveyed to President Jinping and he agreed that both sides need to raise our expectations from the relationship. PM welcomed him to India for next informal summit, President Xi Jinping confirmed his readiness to visit India this year,” Gokhale was quoted as saying by ANI.

The PM also raised the issue of Pakistan with Jinping and said the neighbouring country needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take action to end it.