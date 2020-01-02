













Load More

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Karnataka to undertake a two-day visit to Bengaluru and Tumakuru. As per his schedule, PM Modi will pay a visit to the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru today where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Today’s occasion will also be graced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy, the PMO release had said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Karnataka in the wake of the PM’s visit. To check the security arrangement, Special Protection Group officials had earlier held a meeting with state government officials.

During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in various programmes across the state.

Further, PM Modi at another public meeting in Tumakuru will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. During the programme, he will also give away the Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

The Prime Minister will also release the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will help approximately six crore beneficiaries. The development comes as the Central government had in February last year, approved the PM-KISAN scheme, which will provide income support to all small and marginal landholder farmers’ families with cultivable landholding of up to two hectares across the country, by way of payment of Rs 6,000 per year.

As part of the event, he will also hand over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.