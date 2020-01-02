Live Updates

  • 3:07 PM IST

    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: Congress, its allies and ecosystem created by them are standing against India’s Parliament, PM Modi attacks the grand old party.

  • 2:54 PM IST
    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: Speaking on the Anti-CAA protest, Modi said, “Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say that today need is to expose activities of Pakistan at the international level.If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan’s actions of last 70 years.”
  • 2:49 PM IST

    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: “Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don’t speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these refugees,” Modi says in Tumakuru.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: “India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with new energy and renewed vigor. You will remember what kind of atmosphere was there in country when last decade started. But this third decade has started with a strong foundation of expectations& aspirations,” Modi says in Tumakuru.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: “I am fortunate that I am beginning the year 2020 from this pious land. I wish this sacred energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of the people of our country,” PM Modi said at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: According to a report, PM Modi also addressed students of Siddaganga Mutt and extended new year greetings to students.

  • 2:35 PM IST
    PM in Karnataka LIVE Updates: PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji in Tumakuru today.
  • 2:27 PM IST

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Karnataka to undertake a two-day visit to Bengaluru and Tumakuru. As per his schedule, PM Modi will pay a visit to the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru today where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Today’s occasion will also be graced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy, the PMO release had said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Karnataka in the wake of the PM’s visit. To check the security arrangement, Special Protection Group officials had earlier held a meeting with state government officials.

During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in various programmes across the state.

Further, PM Modi at another public meeting in Tumakuru will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states. During the programme, he will also give away the Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

The Prime Minister will also release the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will help approximately six crore beneficiaries. The development comes as the Central government had in February last year, approved the PM-KISAN scheme, which will provide income support to all small and marginal landholder farmers’ families with cultivable landholding of up to two hectares across the country, by way of payment of Rs 6,000 per year.

As part of the event, he will also hand over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.