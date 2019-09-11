

















Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ambitious National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. He also launched a slew of other government schemes for farmers.

The goal of NADCP is to vaccinate over 500 million livestock in the country which includes cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease. The Centre has planned to fully fund this project for a period of five years till 2024. With an estimated government funding of Rs 12,652 crore, this programme seeks to control the diseases by 2025 and eradicate the same by 2030. The programme also aims at vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against Brucellosis disease.

Modi also personally interacted with farmers, veterinary doctors and plastic waste segregators. Taking his pledge to phase out single-use plastic he not only launched a welfare scheme to segregate plastic from waste but also interacted with a number of waste collectors.

He in fact sat down with them to tell them the importance of segregating plastic from waste so that it doesn’t end up in the stomachs of bovines.

He inspected a machine facility that will recycle waste. He also interacted with veterinary doctors on how vaccines are administered to cows and what precautions are taken.

This is part of the government’s effort to double farmers’ income. Modi also interacted with select farmers who have been beneficiaries of government schemes.

The Prime Minister also launched nationwide workshops in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country with artificial insemination of livestock as one of the goals.

(With agency inputs)