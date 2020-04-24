New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated e-GramSwaraj portal and mobile application, and Swamitva Scheme on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. Notably, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj commemorates April 24 as the National Panchayati Raj Day every year, as it was on this day that the 73rd Constitutional Amendment came into force. Also Read - Do People Listen to You? Are You Getting Central Scheme Benefits? PM Modi Interacts With Village Heads | 5 Points

Here's all you need to know Swamitva Scheme and e-GramSwaraj portal:

Swamitva Scheme

This is the new initiative by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. This will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). Further, the PM will also provide integrated property validation solution for rural India. The Swamitva Scheme would also momentum to the efforts to alleviate poverty in rural areas.

e-GramSwaraj Portal & Mobile App

This unified portal and app has also been introduced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in India. The initiative will help in “decentralised planning, progress reporting and work-based accounting”. Further, other aspects of the app include Finances and Accounting, Geo-tagging of assets, Progress reporting, Gram Panchayat profiling, Action plan creation, and Activity output.

This app can be used by both Android and iOS users. It is availble on Google Play Store.

How to download?

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store

Step 2: Search for ‘eGramSwaraj’ app

Step 3: Now, click on the install option