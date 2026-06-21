PM Kisan 23rd installment released! Have you not received Rs 2,000 in your account yet? Follow these steps now

New Delhi: The 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana was released on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the installment amount to the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country from West Bengal’s Tarakeswar. This time, assistance worth more than Rs 18,880 crore was disbursed to over 9.44 crore farmers.
If the eligible beneficiaries do not receive the installment amount in their accounts immediately, then there is no need to panic if this happens. If you are an eligible beneficiary under the scheme and the Rs 2,000 installment has not yet been credited to your account, there are a few important things you should check.
It is important for the farmers to verify whether their name is included in the scheme’s beneficiary list. In some cases, errors in documents may lead to removal from the list. The farmers can check the payment status on the PM-Kisan portal using the “Know Your Status” option. It provides information on whether the installment has been credited or is pending due to any reason.
If all details are correct but the amount is still not credited, farmers can file a complaint through the scheme’s helpline numbers or email support:
The government transfers PM-Kisan funds to crores of farmers’ accounts at once. Therefore, it may take a few hours or even a couple of days for the amount to reflect in all accounts. Farmers are advised to wait for some time after the installment is released.
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