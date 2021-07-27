PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The Narendra Modi-led Centre is all set to credit the 9th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the bank accounts of the registered beneficiaries soon. If reports are to be believed, the government is expected to release the 9th installment next month, i.e, in August. However, some registered beneficiaries under PM-Kisan will fail to receive the instalment of the scheme, despite the transfer of money by the government.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Can Husband And Wife Both Avail Benefits? Check Who Are Eligible For This Scheme

There are numerous reasons for it and the main cause is making mistakes while submitting mandatory information like Aadhar number name, bank account information, IFSC code, village name or address. Besides, if there is a mismatch in the spelling of the name in the bank account and the name entered on the Aadhaar card, the amount won't be credited to the account of registered beneficiaries.

As per the data available on the PM Kisan Portal, the payment for 48,275 farmers in Andhra Pradesh had failed. On the other hand in Uttar Pradesh, payments of 1,38,154 farmers have failed and the instalment of 91,066 has been suspended. State-wise data here

Step-by-Step Guide to Rectify Mistakes Before The Disbursal of 9th Installment

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Go to Farmer Corner Click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option Enter the Aadhaar number, captcha code and click on submit If there is a mistake in the name then correct it Contact your accountant and agriculture department office to rectify other mistakes After entering your aadhar number, account number, and mobile number through the helpdesk option, correct whatever mistakes were made.

How to check PM-KSNY Instalment and status