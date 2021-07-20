New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has informed the Parliament that during the verification process, it was found that nearly 3,000 crores have been transferred to 42 lakh ineligible farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme and the Central government is now recovering the amount.Also Read - Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Opposition to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Spyware Issue | 10 Points

Moreover, Tomar said that 'Standard Operation Guidelines' (SOPs) have been issued and circulated to the states for recovering money from ineligible beneficiaries.

"The structure of the scheme inherently comprises of mechanism for exclusion of errors on the basis of continuous verification and validation of data of beneficiaries by various authorities like Aadhaar, PFMS, or Income Tax database. However, during the process of verification it was found that benefit of the Scheme was transferred to some ineligible beneficiaries including some income tax payee farmers,"CNN-News 18 quoted Tomar as saying.

Sharing state-wise data on ineligible beneficiaries, the minister said that Assam topped the list of ineligible farmers followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Maharashtra. In Assam, nearly 8.35 lakh registrations have been identified as ineligible, while in Tamil Nadu 7.22 lakh beneficiaries have been identified as ineligible due to wrongful activities. Punjab- 5.62 lakh, Maharashtra- 4.45 lakh, Uttar Pradesh-2.65 lakh) and Gujarat- 2.36 lakh.

Notably, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.