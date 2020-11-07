PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: The Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a scheme of Indian government that has helped improve the financial condition of farmers immensely. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi Releases Rs 17,000 Crore to 8.5 Crore Farmers | Details Here

Under this scheme, central government provides the farmers a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually through their bank accounts in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The first instalment is transferred between 1st December to 31st March, second between 1st April to 31st July, while the third is given between 1st August to 30th November.

The farmers have already been given six instalments, while the government has begun the preparations for seventh instalment, which is expected be transferred to the bank account of farmers by November-end.

The Ministry of Agriculture released the data for PM Kisan Yojana a few days ago, according to which nearly 11 crore farmers have been benefitted by the scheme until now costing the Centre nearly Rs 95,000 crore.

According to the government figures, 11, 19, 474 farmer families in Jammu and Kashmir have been benefitted from this scheme, whereas 1,74,105 farmers in Meghalaya and 31, 16, 920 in Assam have received the benefits.

Only those farmers who have their own agricultural land, who do not pay income tax and whose annual income is below Rs 10,000 are eligible for assistance under this scheme.

Almost four crore farmers have been refrained from availing the scheme due to irregularities in the documents.

If you wish to avail the benefits of this scheme, you can apply online. If you have already applied once, you should avoid re-applying for the same.

Another reason of not receiving money in your bank account can be irregularities in the documents you have submitted. You can visit the government’s official website pmkisan-ict@gov.in for more information.

Here’s a list of important contact numbers for inquiry regarding the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna:

PM Kisan Samman yojana Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Toll Free Number: 18001155266