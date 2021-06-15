PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan (PM-Kisan) Samman Nidhi Yojana (Scheme) the Narendra Modi-led government provides income support of Rs 6,000 to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. While beneficiaries get the first installment between December and March, the second and third installment is credited into their account between April and July and August-November respectively. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers Can Get 2 Installments Simultaneously; Step-by-Step Guide Here

As per the Ministry of Agriculture data, approximately 12 crore farmers have been benefitted from the scheme so far. But now, the government has decided to take strict action against fake beneficiaries, those who are taking advantage of this scheme unfairly. Notably, several such cases have surfaced in Jharkhand where ineligible beneficiaries were taking benefits of the scheme. Following this, the government has registered a case of fraud against them.

Earlier last year, the Agriculture Ministry had stated that out of nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries, 4% were found to be ineligible, invalid or simply bogus. In fact, in some cases, the authentication process proved that beneficiaries who had not even applied for the scheme were added to it the ministry claimed.

Two Installments at a Time

Meanwhile, farmers who have not yet registered themselves for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, must do the same before the end of this month, i.e, June 30 to get double benefits from the scheme.

If their application is accepted, they will get two installments of the scheme simultaneously, reported Zee News.

Documents required to register for PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana