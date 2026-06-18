PM Kisan Ustav Day: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces farmers of THESE will receive huge benefits on June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana from Hooghly district in West Bengal on June 20. Here's what Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced for the "PM Kisan Utsav Diwas" slated to take place on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-kisan-ustav-day-shivraj-singh-chouhan-announces-farmers-madhya-pradesh-west-bengal-will-receive-huge-benefits-on-june-20-check-details-pm-modi-farmers-8450437/ Copy

According to Chouhan, about 95 million farmers will receive over Rs 18,800 crore under the latest instalment of the PM Kisan scheme. File image/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 23rd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on June 20, providing a major boost to farmers ahead of the Kharif season. Announcing the move in Bhopal, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said over Rs 18,800 crore would be directly transferred to nearly 95 million farmers through DBT. Special events will also be held nationwide to mark PM Kisan Utsav Diwas.

What did Shivraj Singh Chouhan say?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the 23rd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana during an event in Tarakeshwar, Hooghly district, on June 20, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced. The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with farmers nationwide before the funds are credited directly to their bank accounts.

According to Chouhan, about 95 million farmers will receive over Rs 18,800 crore under the latest instalment of the PM Kisan scheme. He added that the government has transferred nearly Rs 4.28 lakh crore directly to farmers’ accounts through 22 instalments since the programme began, providing significant relief to small and marginal cultivators.

Rs 1,634.88 crore to be deposited in the accounts of farmers

According to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, millions of farmers in Madhya Pradesh will receive financial assistance under the upcoming PM Kisan instalment. He said more than Rs 33,721 crore has already been transferred to farmers in the state since the scheme was launched.

Farmers of West Bengal will also benefit

According to Chouhan, the upcoming instalment will bring significant benefits to farmers in West Bengal, with about Rs 885 crore set to be credited directly to the accounts of nearly 4.44 million beneficiaries. He said the government is making every effort to ensure that all eligible farmers receive the scheme’s benefits.

‘PM Kisan Utsav Diwas’ to be celebrated across the country

To mark the release of the 23rd installment, PM Kisan Utsav Day will be celebrated across the country. These events and programs are scheduled for this celebration.

Programs in 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras

Organised in 113 ICAR institutes

Programs in agricultural universities

Special events at district, block and village panchayat levels

Activities will be organised in Mandis, PACS and FPO.

The Union Minister said that about 46 lakh farmers will join the Prime Minister’s program from different places.

Big decision regarding purchase on MSP

The central government has authorised pulse procurement under the PM ASHA scheme in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, Chouhan said. He added that mung, lentil and black gram will be procured at MSP to protect farmers from price fluctuations and ensure remunerative returns.

Appeal to farmers to participate in the program

Appealing to farmers to join PM Kisan Utsav Diwas celebrations, Shivraj Singh Chouhan encouraged them to gather at local Krishi Vigyan Kendras, panchayats and other event locations to hear the Prime Minister’s speech. He described PM Kisan as one of the country’s most significant farmer welfare schemes and said the next instalment would help farmers prepare for the Kharif sowing season.