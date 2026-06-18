PM Kisan Ustav Day: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces farmers of THESE will receive huge benefits on June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 23rd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on June 20, providing a major boost to farmers ahead of the Kharif season. Announcing the move in Bhopal, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said over Rs 18,800 crore would be directly transferred to nearly 95 million farmers through DBT. Special events will also be held nationwide to mark PM Kisan Utsav Diwas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the 23rd instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana during an event in Tarakeshwar, Hooghly district, on June 20, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced. The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with farmers nationwide before the funds are credited directly to their bank accounts.
According to Chouhan, about 95 million farmers will receive over Rs 18,800 crore under the latest instalment of the PM Kisan scheme. He added that the government has transferred nearly Rs 4.28 lakh crore directly to farmers’ accounts through 22 instalments since the programme began, providing significant relief to small and marginal cultivators.
According to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, millions of farmers in Madhya Pradesh will receive financial assistance under the upcoming PM Kisan instalment. He said more than Rs 33,721 crore has already been transferred to farmers in the state since the scheme was launched.
According to Chouhan, the upcoming instalment will bring significant benefits to farmers in West Bengal, with about Rs 885 crore set to be credited directly to the accounts of nearly 4.44 million beneficiaries. He said the government is making every effort to ensure that all eligible farmers receive the scheme’s benefits.
To mark the release of the 23rd installment, PM Kisan Utsav Day will be celebrated across the country. These events and programs are scheduled for this celebration.
The Union Minister said that about 46 lakh farmers will join the Prime Minister’s program from different places.
The central government has authorised pulse procurement under the PM ASHA scheme in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, Chouhan said. He added that mung, lentil and black gram will be procured at MSP to protect farmers from price fluctuations and ensure remunerative returns.
Appealing to farmers to join PM Kisan Utsav Diwas celebrations, Shivraj Singh Chouhan encouraged them to gather at local Krishi Vigyan Kendras, panchayats and other event locations to hear the Prime Minister’s speech. He described PM Kisan as one of the country’s most significant farmer welfare schemes and said the next instalment would help farmers prepare for the Kharif sowing season.
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