PM Modi Accuses Congress of Creating North-South Divide to Break Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of creating narratives to divide the country and attempting to create a north-south divide.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of creating a North-South Divide to break the country. “Some are trying to divide the country over funds,” PM Modi said in his reply on Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha. Launching a blistering attack at Congress MP D K Suresh on his ‘separate nation for southern states’ remark, PM Modi said, “A nation is not just a piece of land for us. For all of us, it is an inspirational unit. If one limb of the body doesn’t function, the entire body is considered disabled. Similarly, if one corner of the country is devoid of development, the country cannot become developed. The language that is being spoken today, new narratives are being built out of political selfishness to break the country. What can be a bigger misfortune for the country? Such mindset is coming out of a national party. It is unfortunate!…Our tax, our money! What language is being used? This is dangerous for the future of our country.”

PM’s Remark On Cultural Divide

“The Congress party has a long history of creating narratives that undermine the fabric of our nation,” PM Modi declared, as tensions simmered in the chamber. “Now, they are shamelessly attempting to drive a wedge between the north and south of our country. This is not only irresponsible but also detrimental to the interests of our citizens,” PM Modi said.

While addressing, PM Modi also highlighted that the political leaders should encourage people towards national unity, and promoting the richness of Indian diversity, rather than just giving out political statements to divide people and get their vote banks filled in the name of caste and religion.

“Our nation’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must cherish and celebrate it,” PM Modi asserted, rallying support for his vision of a united and prosperous India. “We cannot afford to let petty politics and narrow agendas undermine the progress and development of our country.”

Reaction From The Oposition

While this bold statement of the Prime Minister Modi gained praise from his party members, the opposition criticized it mentioning it as a way of deflecting the attention of people from serious issues. The opposition is yet to add an official response to the accusations made by the Prime Minister.

