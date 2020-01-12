New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted Opposition parties for ‘spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act’ (CAA) which led to massive protests across the country. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Youth Day at Belur Math in West Bengal’s Howrah, PM reiterated that the amended act won’t snatch anyone’s right instead it will grant ‘Indian citizenship’ to those who faced ‘religious persecution’ in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 2014.

“CAA mein hum nagrikta de hi rahe hain,kisi ki bhi nagrikta chheen nahi rahe hain.Iske alawa,aaj bhi,kisi bhi dharm ka vyakti,bhagwan mein maanta ho na maanta ho,jo vyakti Bharat ke samvidhaan ko maanta hai,vo tai prakriyaon ke tehet,Bharat ki nagrikta le sakta hai. (We are not snatching anyone’s citizenship. Besides, any person of any religion whether he believes in God or not can be granted Indian citizenship under the set procedure)”, said the Prime Minister. Notably, his remarks comes amid students and Opposition parties protest against his visit to West Bengal and the Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah.

He also claimed that by bringing the contentious legislation his government has fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi’s wish. “I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan”, PM Modi reiterated.

He also showered praise on the youngsters of the country, saying that not just India, the entire world has a lot of expectations from the youth of the country. “We must always remember Swami Vivekananda ji ‘s iconic saying ‘give me 100 energetic youth and I shall transform India’. Our energy, and passion to do something, is necessary for change”, PM said.

He also extended his gratitude towards Belur Math’s president and seers for allowing him to stay with them last night. “I’m grateful to the Math’s president and the seers. Belur Math is always like a homecoming, it is no less than a pilgrimage for me”, said the Prime Minister.

Notably, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, He arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening and held talks with CM Mamata Banerjee over slew of issues including CAA. During the meet, Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to withdraw NRC and CAA. She (in a warning) also asked the PM to walk over her dead body if he goes ahead with the implementation of both the legislations.