PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of Supporting Corrupt Individuals, Calls It An Insult To Judiciary And Constitution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi subtly pointed fingers at some opposition groups, accusing them of openly backing individuals who dodge virtuous behaviour. PM Modi also emphasized that any act of publicly cheering for people who have been legally marked as corrupt is a severe disrespect to the governing body, the judicial system, and the Constitution itself.

Video Message From PM Modi

In a video message at the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, the Prime Minister said that enhancing the efficiency of legislative assemblies and committees is crucial in today’s scenario, where vigilant citizens scrutinize every representative.

The Prime Minister’s remarks on the “public glorification” of leaders who have faced conviction in corruption cases have come amid a political crisis in Bihar, where the RJD, led by Lalu Prasad, is a key component of the ruling alliance. Lalu Prasad has faced conviction in fodder scam cases and is fighting these cases.

PM Urges Presiding Officers To Discuss Ways To Maintain House Decorum

The Prime Minister urged presiding officers to discuss how to maintain the decorum of the House.

“Today we are witnessing one more change. Earlier, if any member of the House was accused of corruption, everyone used to distance themselves from him. But today we see even corrupt people, convicted by the court, being publicly glorified… This is an insult to the executive. This is an insult to the judiciary. This is also an insult to the great Constitution of India. Discussion and concrete suggestions on this topic in this conference will pave the way for a new road for the future,” he said.

“There was a time, whenever any member of the House violated the decorum and if action was taken against him as per the rules, then the other senior members of the House used to explain to that member so that in future they do not make such mistakes that affect the atmosphere of the House and its decorum. But in today’s time, we have seen that some political parties stand in support of such members and start defending their mistakes. This situation, be it in Parliament or Assembly, is good for anyone. How to maintain the decorum of the house? This discussion is very important in this form,” he added.

The Prime Minister referred to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

“Only last year, the Parliament approved the ‘Narishakti Vandan Act’. Such suggestions should also be discussed at this conference, which will increase the efforts and representation of women’s empowerment,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the conference is taking place soon after the 75th Republic Day.

“Best wishes to all of you for the All India Presiding Officers Conference. This time this conference is even more special, this conference is taking place immediately after the 75th Republic Day of India. Our Constitution came into force 75 years ago on 26th January, that is, the Constitution is also completing 75 years. I respectfully salute all the members of the Constituent Assembly on behalf of the countrymen…

“I have been told that this time, the main subject of discussion will be the working culture of the Vidhan Mandals and the steps to ensure the efficacy and efficiency of Samitis. Today, the way the people of the country are examining and analysing every public representative with awareness, such reviews and discussions will prove to be very useful,” he said.

Reflecting on the debates in the Constituent Assembly, the Prime Minister said the members had the responsibility to form a consensus among various thoughts, subjects, and opinions, “and they lived up to it.”

Highlighting the role of the attending Presiding Officers, the Prime Minister urged them to draw inspiration from the ideals of the Constituent Assembly once again. “In your respective tenures, strive to leave a legacy that can serve as a heritage for future generations”, he emphasized.

PM Modi said that India’s progress hinges on the advancement of the states.

“And the progress of states depends on the determination of their legislative and executive bodies to define their development goals collectively.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of the efforts of the central government to repeal redundant laws.

“Over the past decade, the central government has repealed over two thousand laws that were detrimental to our system. This simplification of the judicial system has eased the challenges faced by the common man and enhanced the ease of living.”

Prime Minister Modi Called Upon Presiding Officers

Prime Minister Modi called upon the Presiding Officers to pay attention to unnecessary laws and their impact on citizens’ lives, stressing that their removal would have a significant positive impact.

“Our young representatives must get maximum opportunity to put their views and participation in policy-making”, PM Modi emphasized.

Prime Minister Modi recalled the concept of One Nation-One Legislative Platform put forward in his 2021 address to the presiding officers and expressed happiness that Parliament and State Assemblies are working on this goal through e-Vidhan and Digital Sansad Platforms. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 84th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) in Maharashtra Legislature premises in Mumbai today.

