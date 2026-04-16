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‘If you object to women’s quota bill…’: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha amid discussions around Women’s reservation bill

PM Modi speaks in Parliament during the special three-day session on women's reservation and delimitation.

Published date india.com Updated: April 16, 2026 3:43 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
'If you object to women's quota bill...': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha amid discussions around Women's reservation bill
PM Modi in Lok Sabha

PM Modi Lok Sabha: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha as the government prepares to introduce three key bills during the special session of Parliament. The proposed legislation includes measures on women’s reservation and delimitation. From the BJP, the debate is set to be opened by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Other party speakers are expected to include Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse, Aparajita Sarangi, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharmshila Gupta.

All LIVE updates on PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address will be updated here at India.com.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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