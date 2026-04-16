Home

News

If you object to womens quota bill...: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha amid discussions around Womens reservation bill

live

‘If you object to women’s quota bill…’: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha amid discussions around Women’s reservation bill

PM Modi speaks in Parliament during the special three-day session on women's reservation and delimitation.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha

PM Modi Lok Sabha: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha as the government prepares to introduce three key bills during the special session of Parliament. The proposed legislation includes measures on women’s reservation and delimitation. From the BJP, the debate is set to be opened by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Other party speakers are expected to include Bansuri Swaraj, Raksha Khadse, Aparajita Sarangi, Kangana Ranaut, and Dharmshila Gupta.

All LIVE updates on PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address will be updated here at India.com.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.