New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the PMO informed on Friday. The Prime Minister address comes after India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark on Thursday.

Calling the achievement historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed doctors, nurses and all those who had worked tirelessly to enable this moment. "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury"," the PM said in a tweet.