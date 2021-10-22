New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the PMO informed on Friday. The Prime Minister address comes after India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark on Thursday.Also Read - PM Modi Makes Big Announcements: Centralised Vaccination Drive, Ration Scheme Extension Till Diwali

PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

Calling the achievement historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed doctors, nurses and all those who had worked tirelessly to enable this moment. “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”,” the PM said in a tweet.