New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am, the PMO informed on Friday. The Prime Minister’s address comes after India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark on Thursday.Also Read - PM Modi Makes Big Announcements: Centralised Vaccination Drive, Ration Scheme Extension Till Diwali

“PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM today,” the PMO said in a one-line tweet. Also Read - Why PM Modi’s Covid Warning Should Be Taken Seriously During Upcoming Festivals

PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

Minutes after the country reached the 100 crore vaccinations milestone mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while calling the achievement historic, hailed doctors, nurses and all those who had worked tirelessly to enable this moment. “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”,” the PM said in a tweet.

Modi also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the achievement and interacted with hospital staff and some of the beneficiaries. He was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

What to expect from PM Modi’s address:

The Prime Minister may, once again, stress on the need to not let one’s guard down during the ongoing festive season as this could lead to a third wave of the viral illness.

He may again highlight on the importance of getting fully vaccinated and wearing masks at public places.

As the festival of Diwali is nearing, the prime minister may also stressed on the need to maintain personal as well as social hygiene to combat the virus.

The nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease began on January 16 with two vaccines–Covaxin and Covishield. Since then, four other jabs have been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI). Among these, two–Covaxin and ZyCoV-D–are indigenously made shots. While the former has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla has developed the latter.

Currently. only those aged 18 and above are eligible for inoculation against Covid-19. The Centre aims to vaccinate the entire 944 million-strong adult population by the year-end.