New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation after India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark. Addressing the nation, PM Modi, while congratulating everyone, said that India’s achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations belongs to every individual in the country.Also Read - PM Modi Makes Big Announcements: Centralised Vaccination Drive, Ration Scheme Extension Till Diwali

He further said that 100 crore vaccinations are not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country. Stressing on vaccine hesitancy, PM Modi said that India has proven to the world that with concerted efforts, it is possible to bring even those people under the vaccination programme. Also Read - Why PM Modi’s Covid Warning Should Be Taken Seriously During Upcoming Festivals

India achieved difficult but extraordinary target

Yesterday, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 1 billion. We achieved a target which was difficult, but extraordinary. “100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number… It’s a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals,” he said.

Addressing the nation. Watch LIVE. https://t.co/eFdmyTnQZi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

Living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said there were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here.

“We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally. We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire vaccination program has been ‘science-driven and science-based. It’s based on scientific methods, entirely,” he said.

India to encourage ‘Made in India’ products

PM Narendra Modi said, “There was a time when we would hear ‘made in this country’, ‘made in that country’, but now all Indians realise the power of ‘Made in India’. I urge all Indians to encourage Indian manufacturers by purchasing ‘Made in India’ products, promote ‘Vocal for Local’.”

Proud that India’s entire vaccination program has been ‘science-driven and science-based’

“We should be proud of the fact that India’s entire vaccination program has been ‘science-driven and science-based. It’s based on scientific methods, entirely…Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth,” he added.

Continue to follow Covid norms

PM Narendra Modi once again insists on following masks and following Covid-19 protocols even as the country achieved 100 crore vaccine doses. PM Modi further urged those who are yet to take the vaccine to get jabbed at the earliest.

The nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease began on January 16 with two vaccines–Covaxin and Covishield. Since then, four other jabs have been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI). Among these, two–Covaxin and ZyCoV-D–are indigenously made shots. While the former has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla has developed the latter.

Currently. only those aged 18 and above are eligible for inoculation against Covid-19. The Centre aims to vaccinate the entire 944 million-strong adult population by the year-end.