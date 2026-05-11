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Use EV vehicles, work from home top priority: Why PM Modi addressed the nation twice in 24 hours on energy savings

‘Use EV vehicles, work from home top priority’: Why PM Modi addressed the nation twice in 24 hours on energy savings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation twice in 24 hours, emphasizing energy conservation, increased use of electric vehicles, and remote working as part of broader economic and sustainability measures.

(Image Courtesy: DD)

New Delhi: In a significant statement a day after PM Modi addressed the nation on energy security, requesting nationals to save fuel and restrain from buying gold. In his second day address to the nation in 24 hours, PM Modi has asked residents to use EV vehicles, and put Work from home on top priority. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent call made by PM Modi on Monday on energy supply and constraints in the country.

PM Narendra Modi urges citizens to reduce oil consumption

PM Narendra Modi in Vadodara urged citizens to reduce oil consumption, prioritize work from home and online education, and limit gold purchases to help protect India from the economic impact of the West Asia conflict and preserve foreign exchange reserves.

Also read: ‘Remain calm and avoid any panic’: Modi government minister makes big statement after PM Modi’s Sunday address

PM Modi appeals for shifting to online classes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on government, private and aided schools nationwide to transition to online classes. The appeal came just hours after he urged citizens to adopt austerity measures amid economic concerns, including avoiding gold purchases, delaying foreign travel, and choosing work-from-home arrangements where possible. Modi also recommended that schools and colleges temporarily follow a Covid-19-style online learning system.

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Also read: ‘Covid-era practices’: Will WFH return like lockdown times? Here’s what PM Modi said

What PM Modi said on use of petrol-diesel?

“I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible. Use the metro, make greater use of electric buses and public transport, and promote carpooling. Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology’s assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices,” PM Modi said.

What PM Modi said on work from home and public transport?

In a big statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested measures, including judicious use of petrol and diesel, using metro rail services in cities, car pooling, maximum use of EVs, utilising railway services to send parcels, and working from home to save foreign exchange.

Also read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

The Prime Minister also mentioned that when there is pressure on the supply chain, difficulties increase despite various measures by the government.

(With agency inputs)

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