#ParliamentSpecialSession: PM Modi Calls Pt Nehru ‘Inspiration’; Hails GST, Article 370 Bills As ‘Historic’

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Day 1 of the Special Parliament Session which is being held today, on September 18, 2023. The Prime Minister remembered the former leaders and also spoke about the glorious history of the old Parliament House before the MPs shift to the new building from tomorrow.

PM Modi Live

New Delhi: A Special Parliament Session had been recently announced by the Government of India and it is scheduled to start today and will be held in the Old Parliament Building today; from tomorrow, on Ganesh Chaturthi, the session will take place in the New Parliament Building. PM Narendra Modi will be speaking at 11:00 AM on Day 1 of the Special Session of Parliament. The special session is being held from September 18, 2023 and will go on till September 22, 2023 and according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Day 1 of this session will be about the 75-year journey of the Parliament, marking its first gathering on December 9, 1946.

PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha On Special Parliament Session Day 1

The Day 1 of the Special Parliament Session began with a ruckus by the Opposition parties; the session formally began with a speech by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who then invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Lower House of the Parliament. The Prime Minister has spoken about the the emotional farewell each and every Parliamentarian will be bidding to the building, the success of G20 India Presidency and the history of the Old Parliament Building.

PM Modi Emotional About Leaving Old Parliament Building

Speaking about the history of the old Parliament Building, PM Modi has said that leaving this historic Parliament House is an extremely emotional moment. The Prime Minister has said that this old building was built by the British but it is made by the sweat, hard work and the money of the Indians. PM Modi has said, ‘When I first entered this building as member, I never imagined that I will get so much love from people and we will move to new Parliament building, but this old building will also always inspire coming generations.’

PM Narendra Modi On How Old Parliament Building Has Been Historical

Speaking about women representation in the Indian Parliament, PM Modi said that the number of women MPs may have been low earlier, but gradually their representation and contribution is continuously increasing. PM Modi has said that it is this august house that has seen active contribution from members aged 25 as well as those aged 93; post-Independence, many expressed doubts about country’s success; but the power of this Parliament proved the naysayers wrong. PM Narendra Modi has said that the ever-growing trust of the people in Parliament is the biggest achievement in the history of the Parliament. PM Modi has also lauded the contribution of chamber attendants and House officials in ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament.

PM Modi Remembers Pt Nehru, Mentions Important Bills Passed

Mentioning the contribution of Pt. Nehru and the iconic ‘Tryst With Destiny’ speech, PM Modi has said that the nation will never forget the former Prime Minister’s iconic speech that started with ‘At the stroke of midnight..’ and will continue to be inspired by it. PM Modi has also said that it is this historic Parliament House that has seen the passing of Abrogation of Article 370, ‘One Nation One Tax’ aka GST and the OROP, i.e. One Rank One Pension. PM Modi has said that this House also witnessed ‘cash for votes’ scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and this Parliament saw a party with just four MPs sitting in power, while the party with more than 100 MPs sat in opposition. The Prime Minister has said that we are all fortunate to be part of a moment that links past with future

Special Parliament Session: 18th September 2023 Agenda

As mentioned earlier, on Day 1 of the Special Parliament Session, there will be a discussion about the 75-year journey of the Parliament; its first gathering happened on December 9, 1946. The government has listed four major bills for consideration and passing in the house, namely, Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Post Office Bill, 2023, the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 and the Chief Election Commissioner other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Apart from these Bills, it is rumoured that there will also be discussion on two different issues in the Special Parliament Session- one being the ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill and the second being ‘Renaming Of India to Bharat’. During the initial day of this five-day special session, Lok Sabha members from the BJP, namely Sunil Kumar Singh and Ganesh Singh, will present the sixth report of the Committee of Privileges.

Women Parliamentarians Bid Emotional Farewell To Old Parliament Building

The Special Parliament Session will move to the New Parliament Building on Ganesh Chaturthi, i.e. on September 19, 2023. Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) MP Anupriya Patel, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani, Congress MP Ramya Haridas and Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana are among the women parliamentarians who have shared their emotional memories with respect to the Old Parliament Building.

