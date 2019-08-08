Live Updates

    PM Address to Nation Live Updates: Reiterating on the necessity to a peaceful J&K, PM Modi said, “Rajouri’s Rukhsana who killed a terrorist & was felicitated, martyr Aurangzeb who was killed by terrorists last year & whose brothers are now serving the nation, list of such daughters and sons is really long. Each of them wanted peaceful J&K. We have to fulfill their dreams.”

    PM Address to Nation Live Updates: PM Modi assured that the government employees and those working for the Union Territory get the same benefits as those working for other UTs and their police.
    PM Address to Nation Live Updates: PM Modi noted that the Minority Act which is applicable for the protection of the interests of minorities in other states of the country, was not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, he stated that the Minimum Wages Act that is in force in other states of the country to protect the interests of workers, was in Jammu and Kashmir only on paper.

    PM Address to Nation Live Updates: Giving assurance to the people, PM Modi said, “I want to tell everyone, that any problem of people of J&K and Ladakh is also our problem. We are with them in their happy moments and their sad moments.”

    PM Address to Nation Live Updates: Speaking in favour of the youths on J&K, PM Modi said, “Decades of dynasty rule in J&K prevented the youth from political leadership. Now my youth of J&K will lead the development work and take the region to new heights.”

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday at 8 PM in a television broadcast regarding the scrapping of Article 370, pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister outlined the government’s vision on Jammu and Kashmir, and how it plans to bring about development to the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The address comes days ahead of the Prime Minister’s annual Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The state is now bifurcated into two Union Territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

With section 144 imposed in the Valley and thousands of paramilitary forces deployed, movement and gathering of people have been restricted, and communication cut off. Mainstream Jammu and Kashmir political leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest.