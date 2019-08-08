

















Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday at 8 PM in a television broadcast regarding the scrapping of Article 370, pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister outlined the government’s vision on Jammu and Kashmir, and how it plans to bring about development to the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The address comes days ahead of the Prime Minister’s annual Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The state is now bifurcated into two Union Territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(Also Read: Article 370 Abrogation: What Has Changed For Kashmir And Kashmiris After Modi Government’s Move)

With section 144 imposed in the Valley and thousands of paramilitary forces deployed, movement and gathering of people have been restricted, and communication cut off. Mainstream Jammu and Kashmir political leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest.