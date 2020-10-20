New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted that he will address the nation at 6 PM today to “share a message” with the country’s citizens. Speculations are that he will talk about the COVID-19 situation and preventive measures ahead of the festive calendar. Also Read - How to Know if You Are an Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patient?

While one can watch the LIVE telecast of PM Modi’s speech at a number of streaming platforms, it will be telecasted on Zee News TV channel apart from the online link here. Also Read - Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Diagnosed With COVID-19 Before Contracting Dengue

Alternatively, one can also watch PM Modi’s speech on the official Narendra Modi YouTube channel. Also Read - Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive for COVID-19 This Time, Urges Contacts to Isolate or Get Tested

You will also find the live telecast link for prime minister’s speech on PIB’s official channel on Twitter, Facebook as well as YouTube.

LIVE📽️: Prime Minister @narendramodi to address the nation at 6:00 PM, today Watch on PIB's YouTube: https://t.co/otVDMZHoDo Facebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznY — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 20, 2020

For live updates on the same, keep an eye out on the india.com website.

Notably, PM Modi has addressed the nation a number of times throughout the coronavirus crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, starting with lockdown to curb the pandemic, the reopening and easing of restrictions and several economic and welfare packages for those affected by the pandemic.