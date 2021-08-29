New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 80th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme and heaped praise on India’s Yuva Shakti, saying ‘India’s youth is giving emphasis to quality. “Today’s youth does not want to walk on the pre-decided road. They want to step into the unknown world. Their destination is new, their goal is new, their path is new and their desire is new. Once our youth gets determined, they work hard to achieve that goal. They start working day and night on it”, he said.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind Congratulate Bhavina Patel For Remarkable Show at Tokyo Paralympics

He also hailed the Olympic medal winners and said the passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. "After 40 years, we won a medal in hockey in the Olympics… you can think and imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand would be today and the passion for sports is the greatest tribute to the Major", the Prime Minister said, adding that momentum should not stop and the sports grounds in villages and cities must be full and this can be achieved through participation.

Here Are The Highlights From His Address:

“We are all celebrating the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand. I believe that he would have been very proud of the newer generation who are reviving the sport after four decades,” said the PM.

PM also lauded India’s space sector and said that India’s space sector reforms have captured the imagination of the youth, informed a tweet by PMO India. “Not long ago, India opened its space sector and on seeing that, the youth of our generation grabbed the opportunity and took benefitted from it. The students of colleges, universities, young people working in private sector stepped forward as well. And I am sure that in the coming days, a large number of such satellites will be used by our youth”, PM added.

He also urged citizens to cherish and preserve Sanskrit, as the language helps nurture knowledge and strengthens national unity. “It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation…. and future generations also have a right to it. Now is the time to increase everyone’s efforts for these works as well”, PM said.

He also appreciated Indore for its contribution towards ‘Swachh Bharat’. PM Modi said that whenever the topic Swachh Bharat Abhiyan comes up, the name of Indore also arises because Indore has created a special identity of its own in relation to cleanliness and the people of Indore are also entitled to felicitations.

“We should not let the cleanliness campaign diminish even at the slightest amid COVID. The examples of how efforts by everyone for nation-building, in turn, lead to progress for all of us, also inspire us and infuse us with a new energy to do something, impart new confidence, give meaning to our resolve”, said PM.

The Prime Minister also wished people on Janmashtami. “Let us celebrate our festivals… understand the meaning behind it. Not only this, in every festival there is some message, there is some ritual. We also have to know it, live it and pass it on as a legacy for the generations to come,” Modi said.

