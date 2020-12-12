New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered an inaugural address at the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI. He spoke on how India, despite uncertainties during the Coronavirus pandemic, has managed to get things moving once again. “By December, the situation has changed. We have answers as well as a roadmap. The economic indicators today are encouraging. The things learnt by the nation at the time of crisis have further strengthened the resolutions of future,” Modi said. Notably, the FICCI’s annual convention is being held virtually on December 11, 12 and 14, and its theme this year is “Inspired India”. Also Read - PM-WANI WiFi: All You Need to Know About India's Plan to Bring Free Internet to Every Doorstep

Here's are top points from this speech:

1) When the pandemic began in February-March, we were fighting against an unknown enemy. There were a lot of uncertainties – be it production, logistics, revival of economy – there were multiple issues. The question was, how long will this go on? How will things improve?," Modi said.

2) “In the match of 20-20 we saw a lot of things changing rapidly. But 2020 baffled everyone. The nation & entire world saw a lot of ups & downs. When we’ll think of Corona period a few yrs later, perhaps we won’t be able to believe it. It’s good that things are improving swiftly,” Modi added.

3) “By December, the situation has changed. We have answers as well as a roadmap. The economic indicators today are encouraging. The things learnt by the nation at the time of crisis have further strengthened the resolutions of future,” he asserted.

4) “Policies of past promoted inefficiency in many sectors & stopped new experiments. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan promotes efficiency in every sector. Emphasis is being laid to re-energise technology-based industries in sectors in which India has long term competitive advantage.”

5) “The faith that the world placed on India in the last 6 years, has further strengthened in the past few months. Be it FDI or FPI – foreign investors have made record investments in India and are continuing to do that.”

6) “We’d seen walls between agriculture sector and other areas associated with it – be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls & obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options & more benefits of technology.”

7) “The cold storage infrastructure will be modernised. This will result in more investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers will be benefitted the most out of it.”