PM Modi addresses BRICS Summit 2026 gathering, praises group for optimism and growth

PM Narendra Modi addresses the BRICS Business Forum in Delhi, praising the 21-member bloc for driving global optimism, economic growth and resilience.

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PM Modi addresses BRICS Summit 2026 gathering

BRICS Summit: In a significant development amid the BRICS Summit 2026 gathering in the national capital, Prime Minister has said that BRICS has brought a sense of optimism and growth to the world. Talking about several critical issues, PM Modi focused on agriculture, health, skills and smart grids among other key issues in the Leaders’ Session of BRICS Business Forum. PM Modi also urged the BRICS leaders to support 100 BRICS startups annually to scale up in other BRICS markets. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi said in his BRICS Summit 2026 address.

At Leaders’ Session of BRICS Business Forum, PM Narendra Modi says, “A very warm welcome to all of you to the BRICS Business Forum. This year, we are celebrating 20 years of BRICS. When this group was launched in 2006, it comprised only four countries. Today, our family, consisting of BRICS members and partners, has grown to 21 countries.”

PM Modi addresses BRICS Business Forum

#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders’ Session of BRICS Business Forum, PM Narendra Modi says, “Today, while trade barriers are rising globally, India is building economic bridges. Since 2014, we have entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries.” “Our approach remains… pic.twitter.com/Vv0OEPCeWX — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

What PM Modi said at Leaders’ Session of BRICS Business Forum?

At Leaders’ Session of BRICS Business Forum, PM Narendra Modi says, “Today, while trade barriers are rising globally, India is building economic bridges. Since 2014, we have entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries.”

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“Our approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses. That is why, under our BRICS presidency, we have established new cooperation networks in sectors such as agriculture, health, skills, and smart grids. To connect startups and MSMEs with markets and finance, we have launched initiatives like the BRICS Incubator Network, the BRICS MSME Portal, and the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. You can all leverage these cooperation frameworks to enhance the exchange of investment and talent among our nations”, PM Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)