Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, PM Modi, congratulated the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and remembered the contribution of freedom fighters like Tatya Tope, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar “who gave their lives on the path of duty”. He also paid tributes to India’s women fighters, including Rani Lakshmi Bai and Begum Hazrat Mahal, saying nation is beholden to them. Prime Minister also remembered nation builders like-Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, among others.Also Read - 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' - Ola To Make Big Announcements Including Electric Car Launch Today
Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s I-Day Speech:
- Calling India’s India’s diversity its strength, PM Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.”
- He said that despite challenges, India did not bow down and kept moving forward: “Despite challenges faced post-Independence, nothing could hamper the zeal of Indian citizens. This soil has power. Despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept moving forward.”
- “India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society,” PM Modi said.
- Prime Minister called countrymen to remove any sign of colonialism from the country and said, “We must resolve to work towards a ‘viksit bharat’ (industrial India) and remove any vestiges of colonialism from any corner or in our hearts.”
- PM Modi called for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters’ dreams by 2047. Speaking at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In coming years, we’ve to focus on ‘Panchpran’- first, to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; second, Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism; third, be proud of our legacy; fourth, strength of unity and fifth, citizens must also carry out their duties.”
- Prime Minister also called for gender equality in the country and said, “India’s unity lies in its diversity. We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity… if daughters and sons are treated equally, there won’t be unity. I hope we can get rid of this attitude of upper-lower, or mine-others.”
- Stating that women in India face many challenges, PM Modi stated that Indians must pledge to rid of any attitude or action that disrespects women. “In the coming 25 years, I see a large contribution of the women of the country. I urge everyone to ensure the further empowerment of women,” he said.
- The Prime Minister also called on private sector to ensure ‘Made in India’, ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and said, “A self-reliant India or ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is the responsibility of every citizen, every government, and every unit of society. Self-reliant India — this is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward…I invite the private sector to ensure that “made in India” products are spread globally.”
- PM Modi stated that apart from cooperative federalism which forms the foundation of our democracy, India also need cooperative competitive federalism. “We need a competition over progress. If one state has worked to ensure progress, the other must do better…We need cooperative competitive federalism to ensure progress,” he said.
- He called for a fight against corruption “that’s eating away at the foundation of India”. “Corruption is eating away at the foundation of India. I want to fight against it. I call upon the 130 crore Indians to help me fight against corruption…”Some people keep glorifying those who have been convicted of corruption and spent time in jail. We must ensure an attitude of hatred towards corruption and the corrupt,” PM Modi said.