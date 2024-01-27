PM Modi Addresses NCC PM Rally In Delhi, Presents Best Cadet Awards

PM Modi flagged the Mega Cyclothon by NCC Girls and Nari Shakti Vandan Run (NSRV) from Jhansi to Delhi.

New Delhi, Jan 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a baton to a NCC cadet during the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Jitender Gupta)

NCC PM Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. PM Modi witnessed a cultural program and presented the Best Cadet Awards. He also flagged the Mega Cyclothon by NCC Girls and Nari Shakti Vandan Run (NSRV) from Jhansi to Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that as a former NCC cadet himself, it is natural to recall the memories when he is present among NCC cadets. “Being present among NCC cadets highlights the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, the Prime Minister said as he observed the presence of cadets from different parts of the country.

He expressed happiness that the sphere of NCC is constantly growing and said that today’s occasion marks a new beginning. He also noted the presence of more than 400 sarpanches of the villages from border areas which are being developed by the government under the Vibrant Villages scheme, and more than 100 women from self-help groups across the country.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the rally is strengthening the spirit of ‘one world, one family, one future’. He pointed out that in 2014 there were cadets from 10 countries in this rally, today the number has gone up to 24.

Noting that the historic 75th Republic Day was dedicated to Nari Shakti, PM Modi said that the country showcased the strides made by the daughters of India in every walk of life. He praised the cadets who were awarded on the occasion. He acknowledged the Cycle groups from Vadodara and Kashi and mentioned him being MP from both places.

Prime Minister Modi said that the world today is witnessing the daughters of India proving their mettle in every field, be it land, sea, air, or space. He highlighted the determination of the women participants in the Republic Day parade.

He said that increasing the talent pool due to women’s participation is marking the creation of a Viksit Bharat. “Entire world is looking towards India as a “Vishwa Mitra” said PM Modi pointing to the increasing strength of India’s passport. “Many countries are seeing an opportunity in the talent and skill of the youth of India”, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for India’s youth, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future over the next 25 years. Highlighting the youth as the primary beneficiaries of India’s development journey, Prime Minister Modi remarked, “The biggest beneficiaries of this era are young individuals like you.” He underscored the significance of continuous hard work, stating, “It will be imperative for all of you to consistently strive for excellence.”

