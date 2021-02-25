New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached poll-bound Puducherry where he inaugurated a slew of development projects. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier had said that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 4 laning of NH45-A – 56 kms Sattanathapuram – Nagapattinam package of Villupuram to Nagapattinam project covering Karaikal district in Puducherry at around 11:30 am. The capital cost to be incurred in this project is about Rs 2,426 crores. Also Read - Police Denies Permission To JP Nadda's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Bengal' Barrackpore, BJP Says Will Move Court

"India is proud of Tamil Nadu's contribution to national progress. The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN's growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects," he tweeted on Wednesday ahead of the visit.

12.37 pm: Congress does not believe in working for the people. I understand that. But, what I cannot understand is – why Congress does not want others to work for people. There was non-cooperation from the Congress government in Puducherry towards pro-people Central Schemes: PM

12.34 pm: The ‘High Command’ Congress government in Puducherry made it a point to damage every sector of governance. Traditional mills closed. Local industry was troubled: PM Modi.

12.32 pm: Puducherry deserves a Government whose high command is the people of Puducherry not a small group of Congress leaders sitting in Delhi. NDA assures Puducherry – the next government will be a people-powered government: PM Modi.

12.30 pm: Your former Chief Minister was an expert at lifting the slippers of his top party leaders. But, he did not have an interest to lift people out of poverty: PM Modi

12.29 pm: In 2016, Puducherry did not get a people’s government. They got a Government that was busy serving the Congress High Command in Delhi. Their priorities were very different: PM Modi.

12.27 pm: First, there are many development works that have been inaugurated today. Second, the people of Puducherry are celebrating freedom from the mis-governance of Congress: PM Modi

12.25 pm: Moments ago, a large number of development works were inaugurated. These development works cover roads, healthcare, education, culture, sport and marine economy. The impact of these works is going to be huge: PM Modi.

11.45 pm: One sector that will play a key role in the coming years is healthcare. Nations that invest in healthcare will shine. In line with our objective to provide quality health care to all, I am inaugurating the blood centre in JIPMER: PM Narendra Modi in Puducherry

11.40 am: The govt of India has made several efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity. The agriculture sector will gain from this across India: PM Modi

11.35 am: The various works that we’re inaugurating today will improve the lives of people of Puducherry. It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the rebuilt Mary Building. The building has been recreated in its old form, retaining its heritage: PM Modi.

11.30 am: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates & lays the foundation stone of various development projects in Puducherry.

PM Modi To Inaugurate These Key Projects Today:

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under Sagarmala Scheme.

PM Modi inaugurate the Blood Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, which will function as a research laboratory and a training centre for the short- term and continuous blood bank personnel training in all aspects of transfusion.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus- Phase I, Karaikal District (JIPMER). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 491 crore.

In Tamil Nadu at around 4 pm, he will dedicate to the nation the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, established over an area of about 2670 acres of land across the districts of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar. The project has been set up at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani Project System. The extension, renovation and modernization of the Lower Bhavani System has been taken up at a cost of Rs 934 crore under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8-laning of Korampallam Bridge and Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at V.O.Chidambaranar Port. He will lay the foundation stone for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a 5MW grid-connected ground-based solar power plant at V.O.Chidambaranar Port.

He will inaugurate the tenements constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

The school education department has announced a holiday for government and private schools as traffic in the city has been diverted due to the Prime Minister’s visit today.