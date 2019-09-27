New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s speech at the UNGA on September 27:

1) The world’s largest democracy voted for my government and me. We came back to power with a bigger majority and because of this mandate I am here today.

2) While I was coming here, I read on the walls of the United Nations “No more single use plastic”. I am delighted to inform you that we are running a big campaign in India to free the country of single use plastic.

3) When a developing nation successfully carries out the biggest cleanliness drive of the world and provides more than 11 crore toilets to its people just within 5 years, that system gives a message of inspiration to the entire world.

4) We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror.

5) India’s contribution towards United Nations Peace-keeping missions has been immense, no other country in the world has sacrificed as much as India has for these peace-keeping missions.

6) 3000 years back great poet of India Kaniyan Pungundranar, in the oldest language of the world Tamil, said ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’, meaning ‘We harbour a feeling of kinship for all places and all people are our own.’