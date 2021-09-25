New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and said talked about how terrorism has become a major global challenge. In an indirect reference to Pakistan, PM Modi said some of the countries are trying to use terrorism as a political tool which in return will be harmful to them as well.Also Read - Afghanistan's Territory Should Not Be Used To Spread Terrorism, Says PM Modi at UNGA | Live Updates

“Some countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. It has to be ensured that Afghanistan isn’t used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks,” he said. Also Read - COVID, Terrorism, Climate Change: Here’s What to Expect From PM Modi’s Address at UNGA Today

Talking about the latest developments in Afghanistan, PM Modi said that it is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan’s territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities. Also Read - PM Modi UNGA Address 2021 LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech at UN

“We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help,” PM Modi added.