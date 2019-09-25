United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a host of global leaders inaugurated the Gandhi Solar Park and Gandhi Peace Garden early on Wednesday morning at the United Nations headquarters.

The inauguration took place remotely at a meeting convened by India on ‘Leadership Matters — Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World.’

Upholding the spirit of Gandhi on his 150th birth year, the global leaders including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh, Andre Holness of Jamaica, Jacinda Arden of New Zealand and Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore jointly launched them by placing their hands on a glass globe.

The globe was lit with lights powered by solar energy and a video of the park was shown. Notably, the total cost of Gandhi Solar Park was $1 million. It was estimated to carry output of 50 kilowatts of electricity. Located on the roof of the Conference Building at the UN headquarters, the solar facility was India’s gift to the UN. It must be noted that the park was run with clean energy.

India also donated the Gandhi Peace Garden made up of 150 trees located at a university campus in Old Westbury as another environmental gift.

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the two gifts symbolise India’s commitment to the environment by producing clean power and capturing carbon emissions in the trees.

Accepting the gifts, Guterres said: “I commend those who have decided to pay tribute to Gandhi’s legacy by marking this anniversary with a project connected to one of the Sustainable Development Goals — a fitting way to honour this most action-oriented leader.”

He thanked India for supporting the elimination of single-use plastic at the UN by providing reusable bags and kits, and for installing solar panels and a green roof on top of the Conference Building.

