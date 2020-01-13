New Delhi: Concerted efforts by the government to gather support for Citizenship Amendment Act continued on Sunday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are among the states which have refused to implement the new citizenship law.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are going to meet today i.e January 3 to discuss the current political situation in the backdrop of the student protests and the contentious citizenship law and the citizenship list NRC.

Here are the top developments of the day vis-a-vis CAA:

Opposition meet today

A host of leaders from Opposition parties will be attending the meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi today to formalise a joint strategy against the Centre’s citizenship project. The meeting, to be chaired by Gandhi, is aimed at uniting the anti-BJP bloc in their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The meeting, expected to signal opposition unity, however, will not be attended by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, sources said.

‘Act won’t snatch anyone’s rights’, says PM Modi

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of National Youth Day at Belur Math in West Bengal’s Howrah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted Opposition parties for ‘spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act’ (CAA) which led to massive protests across the country.

The PM reiterated that the amended act won’t snatch anyone’s right instead it will grant ‘Indian citizenship’ to those who faced ‘religious persecution’ in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 2014.

‘Whoever raises anti-India slogans will be jailed’, warns Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a mega gathering at Garrison Ground in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and yet again accused the opposition of spreading fake news and misinformation. Shah stressed that India is in favour of CAA and that Congress should understand the mood of the nation.

The Home Minister added that like every other Indian, the refugees from Pakistan also have equal rights in India. ”India belongs as much as to you and me as it does to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian minorities from Pakistan”, Shah said.

Talking of the ongoing JNU controversy, Shah said that whoever raises anti-India slogans deserves to be jailed.

‘Dissent is Precious’, remarks Shashi Tharoor

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday joined hundreds of protesters who are agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU. Calling his visit ‘overdue’, Tharoor said that the Congress stands with the students and that they were the ‘true inspiration’.

He objected to the manner in which the students had been dealt with, and said that dissent was very precious in the country, especially on university campuses.

“Dissent is very precious in our country. Jamia and JNU have been sites for very shameful misbehaviour. In Jamia, the police themselves burst into the hostels and libraries and injured some students,” Tharoor said.

With these visits, Tharoor has become the first prominent Congress leaders to have visited the agitating campuses in the national capital.