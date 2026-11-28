PM Modi, Amit Shah plotting Lok Sabha expansion through delimitation: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on Centre

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the central government is using the women's reservation as an excuse to push delimitation.

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PM Modi, Amit Shah plotting Lok Sabha expansion through delimitation: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on Centre | image: ANI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Central government over the proposed Delimitation Bill. He alleged that the Centre’s plan to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 was a BJP political move to redraw the country’s political map and stay in power. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, he claimed that the central government is using women’s reservation as an excuse to push delimitation. He argued that Parliament has already passed the 33 percent quota and it can be implemented within the current strength of the lower house of the Parliament.

#WATCH | Delhi: Responding to questions on whether the Congress would back the delimitation bill if its concerns are addressed, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “We don’t need this bill of 850. There is no need. The idea of 850 is to rig the election. Keep it at 543, no problem. Use the caste census, no problem. Form a bipartisan commission, no problem. The Women’s Reservation Bill is already passed. This has nothing to do with women’s reservation. Implement women’s reservation at 543 seats right now. We supported it in Parliament House… This is not about women’s reservation at all; this is about 850, a blank cheque, and redrawing Indian constituencies.” — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

“We don’t need this bill of 850. There is no need. The idea of 850 is to rig the election. Keep it at 543, no problem. Use the caste census, no problem. Form a bipartisan commission, no problem. The Women’s Reservation Bill is already passed. This has nothing to do with women’s reservation. Implement women’s reservation at 543 seats right now. We supported it in Parliament House… This is not about women’s reservation at all; this is about 850, a blank cheque, and redrawing Indian constituencies,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi message to GenZ

Gandhi, citing delimitation exercises in Assam, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, said alleged that the proposed bill would give the saffron party power to redraw India’s political map according to its electoral interests. Issuing a message to young voters, specially GenZ, he requested them to remember the figure of 850, which he termed as a major threat to Indian democracy.

The Congress leader said that the saffron party is coming up with new ways to remain in power after his party exposed ‘electoral manipulation’. Referring to earlier conferences on alleged vote theft, he claimed that its polling showed 80 percent of Indians believed elections were being stolen.

“Now the three Musketeers have come with new ideas,” Gandhi said, accusing the central government of using new escape routes after the grand old party raised questions over electoral processes.

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that his party had gathered evidence related to alleged manipulation in votes in eight states. He said that Congress is going to share information about the Election Commission of India very soon.