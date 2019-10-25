New Delhi: As the counting of votes for Maharashtra and Haryana came to an end with a massive win for the BJP in both the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed their thankfulness to the people of the country. On the other hand, the Congress, which conceded defeat, said it accepts the people’s mandate.

While addressing the party’s Parliamentary Board meeting in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of both the states have reposed their faith in his government once again.

“Even before Diwali, the way people of Haryana and Maharashtra have put their faith in BJP, I want to thank them from the core of my heart,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said these days there have been fewer instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term and Haryana is an exceptional win.

“The political pundits who are analysing today’s election results, Haryana in itself is an exceptional win since these days there have been less instances of winning again after completing a 5-year term,” PM Modi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also thank the people for giving his party a clear mandate for the next five years in both the states.

“In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena is going to form the govt once again with the majority. In Haryana, we have seen a 3% increase in our vote share since the last time and we have emerged as the largest party there, I thank the people for this,” he said.

He also congratulated the people of both the states as the BJP is moving ahead by winning the polls after PM Modi came to power for the second term.

“Through all of you I would like to congratulate the crores of BJP workers of the country that BJP is moving ahead by winning both the elections in Modi: 2 government,” he added.

The Congress, on the other hand, called the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election results ‘a moral defeat for the BJP’ and said the party is unaware of the ground realities of both the states.

“We accept the people’s mandate humbly and respectfully. We also want to say that it is a moral defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and their entire leadership were cut off from the ground reality,” Congress leader Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sharma said the election results clearly reflect a movement that is rising against the atrocities being heaped on the youths and farmers of the country.

“It is not the day when the BJP can celebrate. They were lost in arrogance. The people of Haryana and Maharashtra have maturely chosen to maintain political balance. We think of it as the start of a movement to rise up against the atrocities being heaped on the youths, farmers among others,” Sharma added.

As per the latest updates from the EC, in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was leading on 163 seats, while the Congress-NCP was leading on 103 seats only. Others were leading on 22 seats. The voting for the 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly was held on October 21.

In Haryana, the BJP was leading on 40 seats, while the Congress was leading on 31 seats and others on 19 seats. There was a close fight between the BJP and the Congress for the 90 seats of Haryana Assembly.