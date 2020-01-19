New Delhi: Speaking on the anti-CAA Protests, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the dissent could be defused if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assure that they are dropping the “idea of NRC” (National Register of Citizens), and that they will no longer ask for NPR enumeration and “go to every door asking – where your father and mother were born and other documentary proof”.

Tharoor added that unwillingness of PM Modi and Amit Shah to not give the aforementioned assurance says a lot about their intent. “Their intention is very much to identify people living in India,” Tharoor said.

On January 12, addressing a gathering at JNU, Tharoor had said, “A religious test has been introduced in our Constitution for the first time ever in India. The NPR [National Population Register] is the backdoor way of implementing NRC [National Register of Citizens] by this government.”

Speaking on the JNU violence, Shashi Tharoor had asserted that the “real tukde-tukde gang in the country is the ruling government” and that that there is a larger agenda against the university by the ruling government.

Notably, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.