Home

News

PM Modi And French President Macron Meet Over Tea, Talks On Gaza Conflic And Defence Roadmap Held; Top Points

PM Modi And French President Macron Meet Over Tea, Talks On Gaza Conflic And Defence Roadmap Held; Top Points

PM Modi And French President Macron connected over a cup of tea, where PM Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to the French president and also discussed other issues.

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों और पीएम मोदी

New Delhi: PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held a productive discussion over tea on issues of ongoing conflict in Gaza and the developments on the Red Sea that have led to disruptions in commercial shipping lanes. The India-France defence roadmap was also discussed after the French president attended the Republic Day celebrations today. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India a few days ago and attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. Being the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, he was also given an elephant guard of honour.

Trending Now

Discussions On Ongoing Conflict In Gaza Held

Speaking about the meeting between PM Modi and French President Macron, he said, “As I mentioned to you in my opening remarks, when the two leaders met, they discussed not just areas of priority and focus in our bilateral partnership but also focused quite a lot on what’s happening in different parts of the world. Naturally, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its various dimensions—the terror dimension, the humanitarian dimension, and the civil disruption dimension. All those things came up for discussion and both leaders shared their perspectives.”

You may like to read

Vinay Kwatra stressed that disruptions caused to commercial shipping due to ongoing developments in the Red Sea are a matter of concern, which both leaders discussed in detail. He said India has always had strong partnerships with different stakeholders in the maritime domain. He said, “With regard to developments in the Red Sea, naturally, the disruptions, the potential disruption and the actual things happening in the maritime domain there that are causing disruption to commercial shipping are indeed a matter of serious concern and both leaders focused on it.”

“With regard to a related point that was raised as to whether they agreed to work together on these points, I think we have always been. India has always been in very strong partnerships with different stakeholders in this maritime space, in a range of areas that are there: commercial shipping, right from the days of piracy and even going before that, before 2008, we’ve always had very strong partnerships with different players.

It is important because those partnerships help you build an information matrix in which you can then respond to protect your commercial shipping interests and also other maritime security interests. So, yes, we have been, you know, working with other partners, coordinating with them in terms of information, etc., in terms of maritime security in particular,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held a meeting in Jaipur. The two leaders held discussions on bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on a wide range of bilateral and global issues in Jaipur.

Focus On India-France Strategic Partnership

“Taking India-France Strategic Partnership to greater heights! Productive discussions held between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron of France in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties & exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The French leader is in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi. He was the chief guest at India’s 75th Republic Day. He arrived in Jaipur on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

During his visit, he visited Amber Fort and Jantar Mantar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar. The two leaders held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

PM Modi Explains UPI To President Macron

PM Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

The two leaders also connected over a cup of tea, and the French President made the payment through UPI. He gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to French President Macron.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.