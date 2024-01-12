PM Modi To Observe 11-Day ‘Anushthan’ Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Releases Audio Message

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a special audio message and announced that he will undertake 11-day rituals starting today in preparation for the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. In the message, he also sought the blessings of the countrymen ahead of the grand event, stating that he was fortunate to be a witness the “historic” and “auspicious” occasion.

“Only 11 days are left for Ram Lalla’s ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness the auspicious occasion. God has asked me to represent the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special ritual from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” PM Modi said in a video message on social platform X.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special message on his special anushthan ahead of ‘pranpratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Only 11 days remain to the pranpratishtha of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I too will witness this holy occasion. God created me to… pic.twitter.com/ZB8vR3AtXM — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

He underlined the challenge of expressing one’s feelings at this moment but conveyed that he was making an effort. “I am emotional. For the first time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings,” PM Modi said.

“Some moments of life turn into reality only because of divine blessings. It is such a sacred occasion for all of us today and for the devotees of Ram spread all over the world. There is a wonderful atmosphere of devotion to Lord Ram everywhere,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister will follow the arduous guidelines detailed in scriptures related to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, PTI reported.

The grand inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple will be attended by PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other prominent dignitaries.

It is noteworthy that, thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The invitees also include families of the labourers who constructed the temple.

The invitee list for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, includes more than 7,000 individuals, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, business tycoons and industrialists.

On the other hand, the Congress party ‘respectfully’ declined the invitation to attend the ceremony. The party accused the BJP of using Ram Temple as a ‘political project’ and termed it a ‘BJP/RSS event’.

(with agency inputs)

