PM Modi announces high-powered task force for exam reforms under Infosys co-founder

PM Modi has set up a high-level panel led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend changes aimed at improving India's exam system through greater transparency, reliability, and the use of technology.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-modi-announces-high-powered-task-force-for-exam-reforms-under-infosys-co-founder-nandan-nilekani-education-8484743/ Copy

PM Modi- File image (ANI)

A task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will review India’s exam system and suggest measures to make it more effective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.”

HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026

The announcement comes just a day after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his position as Union Education Minister on Saturday, following nationwide protests over his handling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -UG paper leak in May this year.

The Prime Minister said that the people responsible for jeopardising students’ careers have been put in jail and will face the consequences of their actions.

Also Read | Who is Naresh Pal Gangwar? IAS officer replaces Vineet Joshi as new Higher Education Secretary amid CJP protest

“The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students’ future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology,” he said.

“To address these concerns, a high-powered task force – comprising world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani—will be constituted to focus on examination reforms and ensure the integrity of upcoming examinations based on its recommendations,” he added.