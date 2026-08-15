‘Free online coaching for various exam for aspirants’: PM Modi announces major initiative for youth on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address on Saturday, announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams.” The Prime Minister said, “Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family,” he said.

AI training for 1 crore youth, free online coaching for competitive exams: PM Modi’s big announcement on Independence Day

The Prime Minister said he assures these families that they can save “thousands of crores of rupees” spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them. “And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country,” Modi said.

Moreover, One crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the ‘Saptadhara’ (seven streams of power) vision by the PM. The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.He was speaking about the landmark India AI Impact Summit held in February this year.

In addition, PM Modi stated that India has been taking active steps to secure critical minerals and is signing agreements with multiple countries to strengthen the supply chains of these resources. He added that many nations worldwide are now trusting India in its pursuit of critical minerals.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a 75-minute Independence Day speech on Saturday, the shortest in four years and his fourth shortest ever. On India’s 79th Independence Day last year, Modi had delivered a 103-minute speech, breaking his own record of a 98-minute address delivered on the 78th Independence Day in 2024. His longest Independence Day speech before 2024 was for 96 minutes in 2016, while his shortest speech was in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes.