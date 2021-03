New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Production Linked Incentive(PLI) for India Inc. Addressing a webinar on the Production Linked Incentives scheme, PM asserted that Union Budget and country’s policy-making shouldn’t just be restricted to a govt process. Every stakeholder associated with development of the country should have an effective engagement in it. Also Read - Virat Kohli Equals Unwanted Records of Former Captains MS Dhoni And Sourav Ganguly After Duck Against England in 4th Test