New Delhi: Giving a surprise gift to hundreds of agitating farmers, PM Modi on Friday announced repeal of the three farm laws. Even though the step was widely welcomed by the farmer leaders but they said the protests will continue till the measures are repealed in Parliament and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops gets legal guarantee.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws came during PM Modi's address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Farm laws to be repealed in winter session of Parliament: "I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi said in his address.

The Prime Minister also urged the farmers to return home and make a new beginning on this auspicious occasion, a day when gurudwaras across the country are lit up to celebrate the festival. Thousands of farmers had set up camps at entry points into the national capital since November 26 last year.

“Whatever I did, I did for the farmers and whatever I am doing, I am doing for the country. With your blessings, there was no deficiency in my hard work even earlier. Today I assure you that I will work harder now so that your dreams can come true, the dreams of the country can come true,” he said.

PM Modi then apologised to people of the country, saying he wanted to convey to them with a “sacred heart” that there may have been some shortcomings in the government’s efforts that it could not convince some farmers about the truth which was “as clear as the light of a candle”.

Opposition parties congratulate farmers: The opposition parties congratulated the farmers and took a swipe at the government, saying the “fear of defeat” in the upcoming assembly elections has forced the BJP take the decision.

“The PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections,” senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram charged in a series of tweets.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the decision to repeal the three “black” farm laws is a victory of the longest peaceful people’s struggle that was started by farmers in Punjab. “My salute to the Annadata.”

On the other hand, the farmers welcomed the announcement of the repeal of the laws, which had pitted them and the government against each other through 12 months of dogged protests and 11 rounds of talks, but made it clear it may not be enough.

Crucial decision on protest tomorrow: The farmers said a final decision on the matter will be taken on Saturday during a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s(SKM) core committee.

The umbrella body of 40 farmer unions said their agitation was not just against the repeal of the three black laws but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce.

Special ‘yagnas’ at protest sites: Earlier in the day, the farmers performed special ‘yagnas’ and danced to drum beats as celebrations broke out at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border points but Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, the influential farmer leader from western UP, asked supporters not to engage in celebrations as their “struggle” will continue.

The Congress announced a ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ on Saturday and said it will organise victory rallies across the country on behalf of farmers to mark the Centre’s announcement. Its leaders will also visit the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation and organise candle marches and rallies.

(With inputs from agencies)