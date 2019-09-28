New Delhi: After completing his most-talked-about week-long US tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the Palam Airport in Delhi. More than 50,000 people gathered outside the airport for his grand welcome.

Prior to his arrival, an elaborate security arrangement was made in the airport area. “Nine companies of para-military forces have been deployed in the national capital. Anti-terror measures have also been taken. The security arrangement is in coordination with all agencies. Snipers are being deployed on rooftops,” MS Randhwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Wearing colourful clothes, people raised slogans ‘Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi’ and danced when the Prime Minister arrived at the airport. Holding national flags, people danced with beating drums and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and said his visit and speeches at different places in US have brought glory to the country.

The BJP also planned a grand welcome for the Prime Minister with the Delhi unit of the party organising a cultural programme at the airport.

PM Modi on Friday emplaned for New Delhi from New York after finishing his address at the UNGA. While delivering a speech at the UNGA, PM Modi talked about terrorism that is emanating from the neighbouring country and said terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries.

“We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, the world has to unite against terror,” PM Modi said.

Before leaving for India, PM Modi had tweeted expressing gratitude to the people of the US for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality.

“I would like to express gratitude to the people of USA for the exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality. I would also like to thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and other respected Members of the American Congress and Government,” he had said.

