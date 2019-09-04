New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vladivostok on Wednesday morning for his 3-day visit to Russia and received a guard of honour on his arrival. PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Russia, at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok.

The purpose of PM Modi’s visit is to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests and to hold 20th annual India-Russia summit.

During the visit, he will also sign 25 pacts across sectors with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An important visit to further cement cooperation with a valued friend. PM @narendramodi landed in Vladivostok a short while ago. A series of programmes await today as well as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/za4HdIWreG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 3, 2019

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that it’s going to be a short visit of just 36 hours.

“PM will arrive in Vladivostok on 4th September morning and depart on 5th Sept evening,” Gokhale had said during a press briefing.

“There are two main purposes for this visit-he has been invited by President Putin to attend Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests and he’ll also hold the 20th annual summit between India and Russia,” he added.

PM Modi and Russian President Putin will sign pacts related to trade, defence, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors.

The agreement will also include education and culture aiming at an increase in the intake of Indian students in top Russian institutes.

The 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be used as a platform to discuss a range of issues aimed at expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.