PM Modi Arrives In Assam For 2 Day Visit; To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Cr

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed for Rs 3,250 crore.

PM Modi Arrives In Assam For 2 Day Trip (Image: ANI)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Guwahati airport in Assam today, where Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma received PM Modi. During his two-day trip, he is expected to roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore, as per a report by news agency PTI.

Trending Now

PM Modi Received By Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PM Modi was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state ministers and senior civil and police officers. On Friday, Sarma said the PM would meet the BJP’s state core committee at night and discuss party affairs. Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30 AM on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled.

You may like to read

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore). The second edition of Asom Mala Roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

New Building Of Gauhati Medical College To Be Inaugerated

Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed for Rs 3,250 crore. He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297 crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

“In total, the prime minister will lay the foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,599 crore, funded by both the state government and the Centre,” Sarma said. Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.